One of B.C.’s biggest public sector unions to hold strike vote amid stalled contract talks

One of British Columbia’s biggest pubic sector unions could be headed for job action amid an “impasse” in contract negotiations.

The B.C. General Employees Union (BCGEU) says more than 34,000 of its members will hold a strike vote after negotiations with the provincial government broke down over wages, remote work and a “modernized contract.”

“Workers are facing an affordability crisis, and if wages don’t keep up with the cost of living, we lose skilled workers – that means fewer wildfire fighters defending our communities, fewer healthcare workers keeping our families healthy, and fewer administrative professionals providing access to services,” BCGEU president Paul Finch said in a media release.

The union argues its members are underpaid compared to workers in other provinces, that the public-sector workforce in B.C. is top-heavy with managers, and that there is room to boost the public service if the province finds new revenue sources.

In a statement, Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said the province hopes to see a deal reached at the bargaining table.

“Part of that process can include a union taking a strike vote, and we respect the union’s prerogative to do that,” Bailey said.

“I am hopeful the parties will return to the table soon – it’s best to keep the bargaining discussions at the table so the parties can focus on reaching a settlement.”

The union has been bargaining since January and has been without a contract since the end of March.

The BCGEU’s public service bargaining unit last took job action in 2022, resulting in a two week strike targeting the B.C. Liquor Distribution Warehouses that disrupted alcohol and cannabis sales.