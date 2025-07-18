Alberta RCMP issue warning about opioid-laced drugs after teenager’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP have issued a warning to parents, children and other members of the public about some potentially deadly counterfeit pills that may be circulating in the province.

The pills resemble a commonly used drug to treat anxiety, but may be laced with a potentially fatal dose of opioids.

The warning comes following the death of a 16-year-old that police believe may be related to ingestion of the imitation pills.

The legal medicine, Xanax, is normally available by prescription. However, investigators have identified replica pills laced with the highly potent opioid isotonitazene.

Investigators have also released photos of the counterfeit pills to the public.

“Parents, relatives, and other community members need to share this information as much as possible, and especially so now that school is out,” RCMP public information officer Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said. “It is important that the public knows the extreme danger that this dangerous replica can pose.”

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are working to identify the source of the deadly drugs and stop their distribution.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In the meantime, Savinkoff said it is important that members of the community see the photos of the drugs, share them with their kids, friends and relatives and “let them know that these pills could kill them.”

The RCMP have released photos of the counterfeit drugs in an attempt to inform the public about ‘the extreme danger’ they pose. Alberta RCMP

The pills are described as grey, rectangular, and stamped with the letters ONAX on one side and the number “2” on the other.

Savinkoff said prescriptions should only be purchased from a reputable, licensed pharmacist.

On Monday the Edmonton police also issued a warning about counterfeit Xanax pills, following a seizure in June of similar pills laced with the same highly potent opioid isotonitazene.

The street value of those drugs was estimated at nearly $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Edmonton Police also issued a warning about fake pills made to look like the anti-anxiety drug Xanax but contain a potentially deadly dose of the opioid isotonitazene. Edmonton Police Service

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the counterfeit drugs to call their local police department or the RCMP at 310-7267 (RCMP).