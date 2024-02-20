Menu

Headline link
Crime

Winnipeg cops seize $10K in cocaine, meth and Xanax, arrest wanted man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 11:46 am
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
Winnipeg police seized more than $10,000 worth of cocaine, meth and Xanax during a raid on an Edgeland Boulevard suite Sunday evening.

Police said they were at the scene around 7:30 p.m. to arrest a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. The man tried to escape but was quickly arrested by officers and found to be in possession of 82 grams of cocaine, 44 grams of meth and 41 Xanax bars, as well as bear spray and $1,140 in cash.

The 33-year-old suspect is now in custody facing three counts of possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, plus charges of possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime and possessing a weapon.

Manitoba law enforcement agencies net massive cocaine seizure
