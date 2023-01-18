Saint John police seize fentanyl, Xanax in N.B. drug bust valued at $120K

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saint John, N.B., say they arrested two people and seized illegal drugs in an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl and meth.

In a release, police said after a six-week-long investigation called Operation Reaper, a 22-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were arrested and charged.

A search of a home on Britain Street in the city led to the seizure of about 235 grams of what police believe to be coloured fentanyl and 3.96 grams of suspected raw fentanyl. The drug can be up to 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Investigators also seized 560 tablets of what police say is Xanax and just under 44 grams of suspected crystal meth.

The street value of the drugs seized, according to Saint John police, is $123,443.

A 12-gauge shotgun, cash and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The woman and man who were arrested are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, unlawful storage of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

They appeared in court Wednesday, but did not enter pleas, police said. They both have bail hearings scheduled in the upcoming weeks.