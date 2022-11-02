RCMP arrest 5 people in what could be ‘largest seizure of fentanyl’ in N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say they have carried out what may be the “largest seizure of fentanyl in the province’s history.”

Police said in a release that five people were arrested, and “significant quantities” of weapons and drugs were seized.

The investigation into drug trafficking in Haut-Aboujagane and the southeast part of the province, began last September.

On Oct. 28, a 32-year-old man was arrested in connection to the investigation, on Aboujagane Road. After the arrest, police carried out three search warrants in the Haut-Aboujagane and Grand Barachois areas.

The RCMP say officers seized nearly five kilograms of fentanyl in these searches. They also allegedly seized significant quantities of cocaine, shady 8 pills, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, and hydromorphone pills.

Drug production equipment and trafficking paraphernalia were seized, police say, alongside numerous weapons. RCMP listed four non-restricted firearms, three prohibited firearms, two restricted firearms, a crossbow and various ammunition.

Investigators also seized several vehicles and stolen items, including a generator, police allege.

In that investigation, another four people were arrested, including a 34-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, and a second 32-year-old man from Haut-Aboujagane, and a 55-year-old man from Grand Barachois.

Four of the five people arrested were released on conditions and are all set to appear in court Jan. 6.

However, Gilles Vienneau-Gallant already appeared in court on Oct. 29, when he was charged with unauthorized possession of firearms, and then again on Nov. 1, when another eight charges were added.

Vienneau-Gallant is now facing nine charges relating to drug possession and trafficking, firearms and production of a drug.

Sgt. Jeff Johnston with the New Brunswick RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit said in release the agency believes “these arrests and seizures have dismantled a drug production site in the province,” in the release.

Police said the investigation continues.