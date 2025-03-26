Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec raids net 200,000 meth, steroid, bootleg Xanax pills: RCMP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian border agents make more than 60 meth seizures'
Canadian border agents make more than 60 meth seizures
WATCH: Canadian border agents make more than 60 meth seizures – Oct 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in Quebec say they recently raided two clandestine drug laboratories in the eastern portion of the province, while also seizing meth and over 200,000 pills and making three arrests.

“The investigation began in April 2024, following a tip received by investigators from the Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team,” Cpl. Erique Gasse told Global News in an email.

He said the labs, which were raided earlier this week, were located at a home in St-Lin-Laurentides, which is about an hour’s drive north of Montreal, and a commercial facility in Sorel, which is about 90 minutes east of the other lab.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A clandestine laboratory refers to a secret or concealed location where criminals produce or prepare synthetic drugs,” an RCMP release noted. “Clandestine labs can be found in a variety of locations, such as homes, garages and warehouses.”

The operation netted 20,000 meth pills (about 1.5 kg), 180,000 pills of suspected methamphetamine and 8,000 counterfeit Xanax pills, according to RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition , officers also seized $27,000 in cash, three pill presses and other sophisticated equipment for large-scale production as well as significant quantities of chemicals, precursors and excipients.

Trending Now

“The sophisticated equipment and the quantity of chemicals and precursors seized at the scenes and observed during the investigation were likely enough to produce several million pills — now prevented from reaching the black market, here or elsewhere,” Gasse said.

RCMP say their officers also searched homes in Mirabel and Contrecoeur, as well as four vehicles, during the raids.

Three men were arrested but police say no charges have been laid so far in connection with the investigation.

“Pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, they may later face charges for production of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and possession of substances for the purpose of trafficking,” Gasse said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices