Service resumes across Toronto subway network after track fire

Service has resumed on the majority of Toronto’s downtown subway system after it was abruptly shut down on Thursday evening while commuters poured out of work to head home.

Around 5:05 p.m., the Toronto Transit Commission announced there would be no service on Line 1: Yonge-University between College and St George stations because of a fire.

That section covers the entire downtown loop of Line 1, which serves University Avenue and Yonge Street south of Bloor Street and connects the rest of the network to Union Station and the GO train network.

The TTC said the fire was at track level between Union and St. Andrew stations.

“Service is suspended between College and St George to allow fire crews to investigate,” the agency said. “Customers in the U are encouraged to consider surface routes and take Line 1 North at College, St George, or Spadina.”

Toronto Fire told Global News the fire was “not serious.” They said they were clearing smoke and hotspots.

By 5:50 p.m., trains were running again.