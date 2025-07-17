Crown withdraws terrorism allegations against Yemeni man arrested in Toronto area

Send this page to someone via email

Federal prosecutors have withdrawn terrorism allegations against a Yemeni man arrested in the Toronto area three months ago.

The case against Husam Taha Ali Al-Sewaiee was dropped at a court appearance on Thursday, his lawyer said in a statement.

The move came after the RCMP received new information that satisfied initial fears about the 33-year-old.

He still faces a threatening charge.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Al-Sewaiee was initially arrested in Mississauga, Ont., on April 15 for uttering threats. Four days later, he was arrested again.

This time, the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team alleged he had attempted to leave Canada to join a terrorist organization.

He was not charged with terrorism. Instead, prosecutors asked the court for a terrorism peace bond that would restrict his movements in the name of public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Al-Sewaiee has always maintained this peace bond application was baseless and the allegations against him were entirely without merit,” his lawyer Rebecca Amoah said.

“Mr. Al-Sewaiee has been wrongly prosecuted, arrested, and detained. He has spent almost two months in custody, without being charged with any related criminal offence, pending the determination of a baseless peace bond application that the Crown has now withdrawn.”

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca