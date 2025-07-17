Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crown withdraws terrorism allegations against Yemeni man arrested in Toronto area

By Stewart Bell Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 4:52 pm
1 min read
Profile photo from Facebook page of Husam Taha Ali Al-Sewaiee. View image in full screen
Profile photo from Facebook page of Husam Taha Ali Al-Sewaiee. Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Federal prosecutors have withdrawn terrorism allegations against a Yemeni man arrested in the Toronto area three months ago.

The case against Husam Taha Ali Al-Sewaiee was dropped at a court appearance on Thursday, his lawyer said in a statement.

The move came after the RCMP received new information that satisfied initial fears about the 33-year-old.

He still faces a threatening charge.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Al-Sewaiee was initially arrested in Mississauga, Ont., on April 15 for uttering threats. Four days later, he was arrested again.

This time, the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team alleged he had attempted to leave Canada to join a terrorist organization.

He was not charged with terrorism. Instead, prosecutors asked the court for a terrorism peace bond that would restrict his movements in the name of public safety.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Al-Sewaiee has always maintained this peace bond application was baseless and the allegations against him were entirely without merit,” his lawyer Rebecca Amoah said.

“Mr. Al-Sewaiee has been wrongly prosecuted, arrested, and detained. He has spent almost two months in custody, without being charged with any related criminal offence, pending the determination of a baseless peace bond application that the Crown has now withdrawn.”

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices