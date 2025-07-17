Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg seniors fold 1,000 origami cranes as a message of peace

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 3:51 pm
2 min read
Judith Panson strings together paper cranes which will be sent to Hiroshima for the annual peace ceremony. View image in full screen
Judith Panson strings together paper cranes which will be sent to Hiroshima for the annual peace ceremony. Randall Paull / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Judith Panson and her fellow residents at Misericordia Terrace are building a message of peace out of paper.

“I grew up with war and people dying, and people being blown up, and houses disappearing,” Panson says, recalling her childhood in the United Kingdom during the Second World War.

“Instead of fire drills, we would have air raid drills. There was a concrete block building in the playground and that’s where we would sit.”

Those experiences are why she was keen to help fold 1,000 origami cranes, which they plan to send to Hiroshima for the annual peace ceremony on August 6.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The project was inspired by the story of Sadako Sasaki, a girl who was exposed to radiation at the age of two when an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. Sasaki was later diagnosed with leukemia and set out to fold 1,000 cranes, which, according to Japanese legend, would grant her wish to get well. She died in 1955, before reaching her 13th birthday.

Story continues below advertisement

Darren Hemeryck, program director of activities at Misericordia Terrace, says the story resonated with the residents, who have been saddened by the news of increasing violence in the United States, Ukraine, and elsewhere in the world.

“Everybody has that top of mind, and this was just an opportunity to bring that idea of peace back to the forefront,” says Hemeryck.

Trending Now

The group was able to reach their goal of folding 1,000 cranes over several months. Most of them had never done origami before, but Hemeryck said they took the time to perfect the technique.

“The residents really took it upon themselves to make as many as they could,” he says. “They would take some paper back to their residence and work on it. We only met once a week, so they would come back and say, ‘Hey, I made an extra 70,’ or ‘I made an extra 100.'”

Panson says that despite hearing news of war and destruction every day, the goal is to find reasons for hope.

“Hope springs eternal in the human breath,” she says. “We hope for peace always.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices