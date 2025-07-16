Suspect charged with hijacking in connection with security incident at YVR

A man has now been charged in connection with the security incident at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Tuesday afternoon.
Shaheer Cassim, 39, has been charged with hijacking after allegedly stealing a small plane from the Victoria Flying Club, flying it over the Salish Sea and eventually landing it at YVR.
Cassim made a brief court appearance on Wednesday afternoon and remains in custody.
According to public records, an order was made to determine whether Cassim is fit to stand trial.
The Prosecution Service of Canada also indicates that this hijacking charge comes with terrorism implications.
Under the Criminal Code of Canada, a charge of hijacking could mean a person is sentenced to life in prison.
Cassim has previously been involved in climate activism.
In 2012, Cassim held a news conference in Victoria at the start of a cross-country bicycle trek to raise awareness of global warming.
–with files from The Canadian Press
