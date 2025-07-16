Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with hijacking in connection with security incident at YVR

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 8:48 pm
1 min read
There are a lot of unanswered questions about the hijacking of a small plane on Tuesday afternoon that forced the halt of all flights in and out of YVR. One man was taken into custody after that plane landed, but as Taya Fast reports, not before fighter jets were scrambled to intercept it.
A man has now been charged in connection with the security incident at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Tuesday afternoon.

Shaheer Cassim, 39, has been charged with hijacking after allegedly stealing a small plane from the Victoria Flying Club, flying it over the Salish Sea and eventually landing it at YVR.

Cassim made a brief court appearance on Wednesday afternoon and remains in custody.

According to public records, an order was made to determine whether Cassim is fit to stand trial.

The Prosecution Service of Canada also indicates that this hijacking charge comes with terrorism implications.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, a charge of hijacking could mean a person is sentenced to life in prison.

Cassim has previously been involved in climate activism.

In 2012, Cassim held a news conference in Victoria at the start of a cross-country bicycle trek to raise awareness of global warming.

–with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

