Suspect charged with hijacking in connection with security incident at YVR

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has now been charged in connection with the security incident at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Tuesday afternoon.

Shaheer Cassim, 39, has been charged with hijacking after allegedly stealing a small plane from the Victoria Flying Club, flying it over the Salish Sea and eventually landing it at YVR.

Cassim made a brief court appearance on Wednesday afternoon and remains in custody.

According to public records, an order was made to determine whether Cassim is fit to stand trial.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Prosecution Service of Canada also indicates that this hijacking charge comes with terrorism implications.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, a charge of hijacking could mean a person is sentenced to life in prison.

1:50 Pilot of small plane in custody after security incident at YVR

Cassim has previously been involved in climate activism.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2012, Cassim held a news conference in Victoria at the start of a cross-country bicycle trek to raise awareness of global warming.

–with files from The Canadian Press