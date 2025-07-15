Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homes evacuated after live grenade thrown onto property in Dartmouth: police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 15, 2025 4:04 pm
1 min read
FILE - Halifax police and navy members have removed and safely detonated a live grenade that was thrown outside a home in Dartmouth early Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
FILE - Halifax police and navy members have removed and safely detonated a live grenade that was thrown outside a home in Dartmouth early Tuesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Halifax police and navy members have removed and safely detonated a live grenade that was thrown outside a home in Dartmouth early Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said they were contacted at 6:30 a.m. by a resident on Pauline Crescent “reporting a grenade had been thrown onto their property.”

In an afternoon update, police said they evacuated some homes on Pauline Crescent and Belle Vista Drive, and closed the area to vehicle and pedestrians.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The Explosive Disposal Unit, with the support of the Navy’s Fleet Diving Unit, used a robot to X-ray the suspicious item, confirm it was a live grenade and transport it away from nearby homes,” police said in the update.

The grenade was detonated at 3:40 p.m., and there were no injuries or property damage as a result. The streets were reopened shortly after, and residents were able to return to their homes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Southern Alberta museum staff find live grenade in archives'
Southern Alberta museum staff find live grenade in archives
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices