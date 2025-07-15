Homes evacuated after live grenade thrown onto property in Dartmouth: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police and navy members have removed and safely detonated a live grenade that was thrown outside a home in Dartmouth early Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said they were contacted at 6:30 a.m. by a resident on Pauline Crescent “reporting a grenade had been thrown onto their property.”

In an afternoon update, police said they evacuated some homes on Pauline Crescent and Belle Vista Drive, and closed the area to vehicle and pedestrians.

“The Explosive Disposal Unit, with the support of the Navy’s Fleet Diving Unit, used a robot to X-ray the suspicious item, confirm it was a live grenade and transport it away from nearby homes,” police said in the update.

The grenade was detonated at 3:40 p.m., and there were no injuries or property damage as a result. The streets were reopened shortly after, and residents were able to return to their homes.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.