Cyclist training for Cops for Cancer dies after Prince George hit and run

One of the cyclists struck in a hit and run in Prince George on July 7 has died.

Shane Kelly was one of two riders fundraising for Cops for Cancer Tour de North when they were hit just before 10 a.m. at Ospika Boulevard and McRae Avenue.

Prince George RCMP released Kelly’s name on Friday and said he succumbed to his injuries a day earlier.

“We are all heartbroken by this news,” Laura Nelson, manager of Cops for Cancer, Canadian Cancer Society, said in a statement.

“Shane was a caring and enthusiastic team builder from the very beginning, offering comradery, encouragement and support to the entire Tour de North team.

“He was driven by a deep commitment to making a difference for children with cancer. Shane’s teammates are devastated by the loss of one of their own, in such tragic circumstances.”

The other person injured in the hit and run was an RCMP officer.

Kelly had previously supported other Canadian Cancer Society fundraising events such as Relay for Life. He also participated in fundraisers for other cancer-related charities, including Wheeling Warriors and Tour de Cure, RCMP said in a statement.

Police are still looking to speak with witnesses or anyone in the immediate area when the incident occurred.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Prince George RCMP non-emergency number at 250-561-3300 to speak with an investigator.

“Shane’s family is taking time to grieve privately and has requested space during this difficult period,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer with the Prince George RCMP said.

“If you would like to share your condolences or well-wishes, they can be brought to the Prince George RCMP Detachment at 455 Victoria Street. Messages will be gathered and passed along to the family when they are ready to receive them. Your kindness and support are greatly appreciated.”