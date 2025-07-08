Menu

Crime

2 cyclists training for Cops for Cancer seriously injured in Prince George hit and run

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 8, 2025 4:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cyclists training for Cops for Cancer struck in Prince George hit-and-run'
Cyclists training for Cops for Cancer struck in Prince George hit-and-run
Two cyclists were seriously injured after being struck in a Prince George's hit and run on Monday while training for a well-known cancer fundraiser.
Two cyclists struck in a hit and run in Prince George on Monday were riders in a well-known cancer fundraiser.

Mounties and the Canadian Cancer Society say the two victims were training for the Cops for Cancer Tour de North in September.

One was an RCMP officer while the other was a community rider. The collision happened at Ospika Boulevard and McRae Avenue just before 10 a.m.

One was an RCMP officer while the other was a community rider. The collision happened at Ospika Boulevard and McRae Avenue just before 10 a.m.

Both riders suffered serious injuries, police said.

A suspect was located and arrested later in the day, police confirmed.

