Demolition underway at former St. Patrick’s-Alexandra school in Halifax

The sounds of excavators removing debris echoed throughout Halifax’s north end on Thursday as crews began tearing down the 104-year-old St. Patrick’s-Alexandra school.

The former school site, which had sat vacant since closing in 2010, sparked safety concerns after several fires broke out within the span of a week in March.

Halifax Coun. Virginia Hinch said her constituents became increasingly worried about problems associated with the derelict structure.

“They were concerned about the premises, how unsightly it was, they were concerned about what it was attracting. They were concerned about that … It just wasn’t safe to go into the building, but people were going in at their own risk due to homelessness as well,” she said, adding that she hopes tearing down the building will create a pathway for increased affordable housing access in the area.

“I hope it (demolition) coincides with the community.”

Global News reached out to property owners Jono Developments regarding the next steps for the site but did not receive a response.

The Halifax Professional Fire Fighters Association said it welcomes the demolition.

“Our members responded to multiple fires at the vacant structure, each of which presented significant hazards to firefighters and the public,” the union said in a statement.

“We have consistently raised concerns about the risks posed by unsecured, derelict buildings across the municipality. The timely removal of these structures is a necessary step in protecting both the community and first responders.

The St. Patrick’s-Alexandra site is the second former school to be torn down in Halifax’s north end in 2025 — after the former Bloomfield Elementary site caught fire in February.