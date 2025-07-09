WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s L.A. home burglarized

Send this page to someone via email

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s home in Playa del Rey, Calif., was burglarized in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Police told NBC Los Angeles that when they arrived at the WWE superstars’ home, they discovered a smashed glass sliding window at the rear of the home.

No one was home at the time of the incident but around US$10,000 in cash was missing, according to authorities.

The break-in was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the seaside neighbourhood of Los Angeles’s Westside and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.

Lynch, 38, and Rollins, 39, had both appeared at a Monday Night RAW event in Rhode Island just hours before the break-in.

The burglary at the WWE stars’ home comes in the wake of several high-profile celebrity homes in Los Angeles being targeted by thieves.

Last month, police said Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home was “ransacked” by thieves after officers responded to a break-in on June 25 at about 10:30 p.m. at a house on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street in the Los Feliz neighbourhood.

According to officer Drake Madison, three suspects broke into the home through a front window and ransacked the property, then fled the scene with an unknown quantity of miscellaneous items.

NBC News first reported the incident on June 26, after two police officers familiar with the investigation told the outlet the home belonged to Pitt, who was on an international press tour promoting his new feature film F1: The Movie.

In May, a group of men broke into actor Anthony Anderson’s home but police did not immediately confirm whether any property was taken or if anyone was home during the time of the break-in, according to NBC Los Angeles.

In February, actor Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban’s home was broken into around the same time police caught three burglary suspects after a car chase and eventual crash close to Rodeo Drive, a swanky L.A. shopping area.

In January, police in Beverly Hills arrested five suspects — believed to be involved in organized burglary rings — in connection with a wave of break-ins in the city and other nearby locations, including Glendale, San Marino, Los Angeles, Burbank, Pleasanton, Bakersfield, Ventura County, Orange County and San Mateo County.

It is unclear whether those caught in the car chase or arrested in connection with the string of break-ins were responsible for the robbery at Kidman and Urban’s residence.

— with files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman and The Associated Press