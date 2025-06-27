Menu

Entertainment

Brad Pitt’s L.A. home ‘ransacked’ by thieves, say reports

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 11:23 am
2 min read
Brad Pitt attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. View image in full screen
Brad Pitt attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. Samir Hussein / Getty Images
Police in Los Angeles are investigating a break-in at a home reportedly owned by Brad Pitt, who is currently on an international press tour promoting his new feature film F1: The Movie.

L.A. police confirmed officers responded to a break-in Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. at a house on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles, The Associated Press reported.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. View image in full screen
Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the ‘F1: The Movie’ European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025, in London, England. Joe Maher / Getty Images

According to officer Drake Madison, three suspects broke into the home through a front window and ransacked the property, then fled the scene with an unknown quantity of miscellaneous items.

Madison said he could not identify who owned or lived in the home, and that no information is currently available on what was stolen.

The home was purchased for US$5.5 million in April 2023, according to Traded, a commercial real estate website.

NBC News first reported the incident on Thursday afternoon, after two police officers familiar with the investigation told the outlet the home belonged to Pitt.

He was not present at the time of the robbery, the sources added.

The actor’s representative has not commented on the incident.

Pitt is not the first high-profile individual whose Los Angeles home has been targeted this year.

In February, actor Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban‘s home was broken into around the same time police caught three burglary suspects after a car chase and eventual crash close to Rodeo Drive, a swanky L.A. shopping area.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 5, 2025 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In January, police in Beverly Hills arrested five suspects — believed to be involved in organized burglary rings — in connection with a wave of break-ins in the city and other nearby locations, including Glendale, San Marino, Los Angeles, Burbank, Pleasanton, Bakersfield, Ventura County, Orange County and San Mateo County.

It is unclear whether those caught in the car chase or arrested in connection with the string of break-ins were responsible for the robbery at Kidman and Urban’s residence.

As of this writing, no suspects have been charged in connection with the break-in at Pitt’s property.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

