2 men, 1 wearing huge wig, linked to explosion outside B.C. cabinet minister’s office

RCMP have released images of two men believed to be involved in detonating an explosive device outside Industry Minister Bowinn Ma’s North Vancouver constituency office.
The blast went off shortly after 4 a.m. on June 27, damaging the front door of the office on West Esplanade Avenue near Lonsdale.
“Damage was consistent with the detonation of what is believed to be an unsophisticated homemade device, initiated by a burning fuse,” North Vancouver RCMP Cpl. Mansoor Sahak said.
“It could potentially be multiple bear bangers or commercially-available fireworks taped together to increase the explosive potential.”
Police still can’t say whether the incident was politically motivated, nor do they have evidence whether Ma’s office was specifically targeted, Sahak said.
Even so, North Vancouver Mounties boosted their presence in the area, and the B.C. RCMP’s protective services was engaged to provide support to Ma.
The explosion came about an hour and 15 minutes after a similar explosion destroyed a nearby street sign in the 100 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
Police scoured the area for witnesses and video, and on Tuesday, released images of two men they believe were responsible for both explosions.
The first man had short, balding hair and a stocky build, and was wearing a black jacket, a dark T-shirt and blue jeans.
The second man had a slender build and was wearing a long blonde wig, a black hoodie and dark blue pants.
Anyone who recognizes the men or who has information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP.
