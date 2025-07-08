‘This is surreal’: Red-hot Toronto Blue Jays gunning for 10 straight wins

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Blue Jays are red hot.

After downing the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Monday night, the Blue Jays will look to make it 10 straight wins in a rematch Tuesday.

Monday’s victory brought the Blue Jays to 53 wins and 38 losses in the season so far – a franchise record for most victories before the MLB all-star break, which begins next Monday. It’s the longest win streak for the team since an 11-game run in August 2015.

“We about to win 9 in a row. This is surreal,” X user @Jay876x said on Monday night.

“Vibes are high without a doubt. Just keep up the momentum!” X user @YearOldOnTwit added.

The Blue Jays’ winning streak began on June 26 with a 6-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. After a three-game sweep over the Boston Red Sox, the Jays’ four-game sweep of the New York Yankees over Canada Day really caught the attention of the average fan.

The Jays now sit in first place in the American League East with four games to go before the all-star break.

While the win streak is garnering all the attention, the team’s winning ways can be traced back to May 28.

The Jays had a record of 27-28 at that time, but improved to their current record with series wins against the Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Guardians, Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Yankees.

Toronto’s four-game home sweep of New York was its first in franchise history; the team then rattled off three victories against the Angels, pushing its winning streak to eight before Monday’s win over the White Sox.

The Blue Jays have swept seven series through 90 games this year, including four since May 28. Toronto only had five sweeps all last season. Of the 26 wins during their hot streak, the Blue Jays won 14 by one or two runs.

The last time the Blue Jays had 53 wins before the all-star break was in 1985 and 1992, the year they won their first of back-to-back World Series titles.

Toronto has five games remaining against the White Sox and Athletics — two American League bottom-dwellers — before the July 15 MLB showcase in Atlanta. First pitch for Tuesday’s game is set for 7:40 p.m. eastern.

“We are witnessing a great run,” X user @_Chwama wrote Tuesday.

“Keep it up!!”

— with files from The Canadian Press