Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

After vandals cause $458K in damage, New West mulls plan to protect Pier Park

By Simon Little & Grace Ke Global News
Posted July 7, 2025 8:33 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Westminster Pier Park revitalization motion to prevent further vandalism'
Westminster Pier Park revitalization motion to prevent further vandalism
A motion before New Westminster council aims to improve the safety at the city's iconic Pier Park. As Grace Ke reports, councillors aim to put an end to vandalism and prevent further incidents from occurring.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Westminster council is set to vote on a pilot project to revitalize the city’s premier waterfront park, after vandals did nearly half a million dollars of damage to it.

A portion of Westminster Pier Park has been cut off from the continuous riverfront esplanade for more than three years due to an active development site.

That’s resulted in fewer visitors and encouraged an “unsavoury” group of people to gather, drink and party in the park’s more isolated portion, according to New Westminster Coun. Daniel Fontaine.

Click to play video: 'New Westminster’s popular Pier Park reopens'
New Westminster’s popular Pier Park reopens

“The public bathrooms were closed, there was discarded needles in the toilets, there was damage to the inside, significant amount of damage to public toilets at the park as well, and probably more importantly, the children’s playground was off limits for a big chunk of it because of some damage that had taken place to the park itself,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have very little green space, very little park space in the downtown area of New Westminster, so it’s crucial that a park like Pier Park here on the waterfront remains open to families and to kids and unfortunately for many, many, many weeks if not months, it was off limits to parents.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to a staff report headed to council on Monday, the cost of damage to the bathrooms, playground and elevators totalled $458,000 in 2024-2025.

Last month, the riverfront esplanade connecting the River Market to the west end of the park reopened, and the whole park is slated to be open to the public by the end of the summer.

That’s prompted the proposed $419,000 pilot project, which aims to revitalize the area by drawing more visitors, boosting maintenance and deploying more city staff to discourage problem behaviour.

The lion’s share of that money would go to hiring new park liaison officers, who would function similarly to bylaw officers in the park, along with private security.

Click to play video: 'Bizarre Donair theft at B.C. restaurant caught on camera'
Bizarre Donair theft at B.C. restaurant caught on camera
Trending Now

“We’re going to have more foot patrols, more security kind of there will be some police additional police presence as I understand it, but we’re also going to look at bringing down more security on site during the day and in the evening,” Fontaine said.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of the damage was happening after dark. That’s when there were these assuming these parties and these various activities that taking place. So there’s going to be more of that 24-7 coverage.”

The plan also includes $30,000 to increase maintenance service levels, including more frequent bathroom cleaning, and $71,000 to stage events and festivals to draw more people down to the park.

“It’s a beautiful waterfront, it’s the jewel of New Westminster right here. And there are people that do come from other parts of the Lower Mainland,” said New Westminster Coun. Paul Minhas.

“It’s a great idea that we have opened it up, people are looking forward to it, I’m looking forward it, and just making sure that the people feel safe is one of key priorities for us in council right now.”

Funding for the plan would come from reallocating dollars from existing city budgets.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices