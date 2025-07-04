Girl, 15, charged in Selkirk homicide: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a 15-year-old girl from Gimli has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman in Selkirk Monday.

Police said the suspect and victim, 39, weren’t known to each other.

Officers were called to the scene, outside a Manitoba Avenue business, shortly before midnight, where they found the critically-injured victim who died in hospital a short time later.

“It is shocking that a 15-year-old has been arrested for homicide, and very tragic that the female has died as a result of her injuries,” Sgt. Laura LeDrew said in a statement Friday.

“The RCMP is working diligently to provide necessary support to all involved, and we extend our condolences to the family and friends of the victim. We are grateful and thank the community for their assistance, as we continue with the investigation.”

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.