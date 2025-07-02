Selkirk stabbing being investigated as homicide: Manitoba RCMP

See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP say a fatal stabbing outside a Selkirk business Monday night is being investigated as a homicide.

Police and emergency medical personnel arrived at a scene on Manitoba Avenue around 11:50 p.m., where they found a 39-year-old female victim with critical injuries.

She was rushed to hospital where she died a short time later.

RCMP’s major crime and forensic identification services continue to investigate.