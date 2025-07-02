Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Selkirk stabbing being investigated as homicide: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 2:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.K. crackdown on youth knife crime: Could tactics work in Winnipeg?'
U.K. crackdown on youth knife crime: Could tactics work in Winnipeg?
RELATED: If Winnipeg wants to crack down on knife crime, the city’s law enforcement may want to borrow some ideas from across the pond. Teagan Rasche reports. – Mar 22, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP say a fatal stabbing outside a Selkirk business Monday night is being investigated as a homicide.

Police and emergency medical personnel arrived at a scene on Manitoba Avenue around 11:50 p.m., where they found a 39-year-old female victim with critical injuries.

She was rushed to hospital where she died a short time later.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP’s major crime and forensic identification services continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Back-to-back, unrelated homicides at northern Manitoba First Nation: RCMP'
Back-to-back, unrelated homicides at northern Manitoba First Nation: RCMP
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices