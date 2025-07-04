Winnipeg cops search for Canada Day shooting suspect

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating a shooting that took place near St. John’s Park on Canada Day.
Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking along the riverbank toward the Redwood Bridge just before 8 p.m. when an unknown man confronted him and shot him from behind.
The man was able to run to Main Street and call 911. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he didn’t see the suspect during the incident.
Get daily National news
Major crimes investigators are looking into the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Comments