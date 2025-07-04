Winnipeg cops search for Canada Day shooting suspect

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating a shooting that took place near St. John’s Park on Canada Day.

Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking along the riverbank toward the Redwood Bridge just before 8 p.m. when an unknown man confronted him and shot him from behind.

The man was able to run to Main Street and call 911. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he didn’t see the suspect during the incident.

Major crimes investigators are looking into the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).