Headline link
Politics

Alberta reaches settlement with two coal companies suing over policy flip-flop

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2025 1:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'In wake of public backlash, Alberta reinstates 1976 coal policy'
In wake of public backlash, Alberta reinstates 1976 coal policy
WATCH (Feb. 2021): After months of mounting public pressure, the provincial government has taken notice. Alberta's energy minister announced Monday they will be reinstating a policy that will return to protecting the eastern slopes from coal mining. Jill Croteau reports – Feb 8, 2021
Two coal companies suing Alberta’s government over its mining policy flip-flop say they’ve reached a settlement agreement with the province.

Notices published online by Evolve Power and Atrum Coal say the details are confidential and no dollar figures are disclosed.

Valory Resources Black Eagle Mining Corporation site near the Clearwater River, west of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Valory Resources is one of the companies suing Alberta over its coal policy reversal in 2022. View image in full screen
Valory Resources Black Eagle Mining Corporation site near the Clearwater River, west of Rocky Mountain House, Alta.  Valory Resources is one of the companies that launched a lawsuit against the  Alberta government over its coal policy reversal in 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Atrum says its agreement is definitive but Evolve says the terms of its own settlement are still being finalized.

Click to play video: 'Mining companies knew about coal policy removal long before Albertans'
Mining companies knew about coal policy removal long before Albertans

The companies are among five that are suing Alberta for a collective $16 billion.

The companies argue that Alberta effectively expropriated their land after it suddenly reinstated its long-standing coal policy in 2022 less than two years after it was lifted and companies had been encouraged at that time to buy land for potential mining projects.

Alberta lifted the coal policy again earlier this year in favour of a new rule system, but Evolve said at the time that it would have no effect on its lawsuit.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government to extend pause on Rocky Mountain coal mines'
Alberta government to extend pause on Rocky Mountain coal mines
© 2025 The Canadian Press

