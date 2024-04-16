Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta, coal lobbyists talked for years about more open-pit mining in the Rockies: documents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Advanced application’ for Rocky Mountain coal mine stirs controversy'
Advanced application’ for Rocky Mountain coal mine stirs controversy
Landowners in the Crowsnest Pass called it a betrayal: after successfully lobbying the Alberta government to put a moratorium on all coal exploration and development across the eastern slopes, it seems a controversial project at Grassy Mountain came back up for consideration. Sarah Offin explains. – Sep 29, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Documents released under Alberta Freedom of Information laws confirm the United Conservative government was talking with the coal industry for years about relaxing a policy that protected the Rocky Mountains from open-pit mines.

The documents also show the province was talking about opening those landscapes to more development generally for at least seven months before letting the public in on its plans.

The Canadian Press has seen material released to a group of southern Alberta ranchers who have waged a four-year battle against Alberta Energy to understand why the province rescinded a decades-old policy protecting the Rockies from coal mines.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A judge last week stymied government attempts to block further releases and the ranchers are now waiting for thousands more pages.

But the records already obtained refer repeatedly to meetings and communications with industry over the policy well before it was rescinded in May 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

They show bureaucrats were working as early as October 2019 on ways to remedy what they called “underinvestment” in the area.

Trending Now

Public opposition to open-pit coal mining eventually forced the government to backtrack on its decision.

Click to play video: 'Mining company applies for Grassy Mountain drilling permit'
Mining company applies for Grassy Mountain drilling permit

— More to come…

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices