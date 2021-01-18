Menu

Canada

Public opposition growing: Petitions against Alberta coal mines top 100K signatures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2021 3:06 pm
Public opposition to the Alberta government’s plan to expand coal mining in the Rocky Mountains appears to be growing.

Read more: ‘Morally and ethically wrong:’ Court to hear challenge to Alberta coal policy removal

More than 100,000 signatures have been collected on two petitions opposing the move, one addressed to the federal government and one to the province.

A Facebook site called Protect Alberta’s Rockies and Headwaters has more than doubled its membership over the last week to more than 10,000 people.

Read more: Alberta musician Corb Lund on proposed coal mines in Rockies: ‘I 100% oppose these policy changes’

An environmental review into one coal project has received more than 4,000 statements of concern from members of the public.

Read more: Alberta offers Rocky Mountain coal leases after rescinding protection policy

Government documents that have surfaced show three more recreation areas in the mountains and foothills are surrounded by coal exploration leases — for a total of eight.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
