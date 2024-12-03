Supporters, opponents of Alberta coal mine square off at public hearing

Send this page to someone via email

It was a packed house at the community hall in Pincher Creek, Alberta on Tuesday as the Alberta Energy Regulator held the first day of hearings over a controversial application to explore for coal in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

Northback Holdings has applied for three new exploration permits for a coal mine at Grassy Mountain in Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass, even though the same project has been previously rejected by both federal and provincial environmental review panels.

Supporters say the project would provide much needed employment and argue modern mining methods are subject to much more stringent regulations than they have been in the past.

But local ranchers, landowners, First Nations and environmentalists who are concerned about it’s impact on the Oldman and Crowsnest River watersheds and communities downstream.

View image in full screen About 40 people are expected to make arguements for or against coal mining in the Grassy Mountain area during the Alberta Energy Regulator’s two days of hearings which began Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2024) in Pincher Creek. Global News

About 40 participants are registered to present their arguments to the AER panel.

Northback spokesperson, Rina Blacklaws estimates about half of the participants intend to speak out in support of the project.

Speaking to Global News following Tuesday’s hearing Blacklaws promised the company’s proposal will meet or exceed all regulatory guidelines, which she described as “some of the strictest in the world.”

View image in full screen Andy Vanderplas, a local resident and construction contractor who does work for Northback Holdings, says the revival of coal mining in the Crowsnest Pass would help provide jobs and ensure the communities in the area have a brighter economic future. Global News

Andy Vanderplas is a long time resident of the area and a construction contractor for Northback who is attending the hearing in support of the company’s application.

“They’re our client, and because they’re our client, there’s 34 families that have a job,” said Vanderplas.

“They pay their bills, they have rent, they put their kids in hockey and who knows what else. We are in turn supporting our employees future and our children’s future.”

View image in full screen Nicole Johnston, a member of the Piikani First Nation is concerned about the potential environmental and health impacts of coal mining in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains. Global News

Nicole Johnston, a member of the Piikani First Nation, attended the hearing as an observer.

While the Chief of the Piikani First Nation has spoken out in support of Northback’s drilling program, Johnston is concerned about environmental and health impacts.

“How are they not scared of this coal dust, we’re now getting over 100 kilometre an hour winds down here that will carry that coal dust like snow, like a blizzard,” said Johnson.

“So I am not for this, I am not going to support it, despite people saying its going to bring jobs because its also going to bring sicknesses and diseases and respiratory illnesses.”

“What’s in the coal dust? They need to research what’s in that coal dust and what’s going to be carried through the air to everybody down stream,” added Johnson.

View image in full screen In a non-binding referendum held in November (2024) 72 per cent of Crowsnest Pass residents voted in support of allowing Northback Holdings to explore for coal in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains. Global News

Country singer Corb Lund, whose family lives downstream of the proposed mine, is another well-known opponent of the project who attended Tuesday’s hearing.

He told Global News, the potential environmental damage far outweighs any economic benefits.

“I get it. I mean, I understand jobs are needed, but it’s a proportional thing,” said Lund.

But “there’s 200,000 people downstream using the water and anybody that takes a serious, real truthful look at it knows the coal mines contaminate the water, the rivers and the groundwater.”

“So, I mean, I get it, you need a job. But the people who just refuse to see the effects that these mines are going to likely have on the people downstream just so they can have a job,” added Lund.

“I’m sorry, it’s not fair to any of us downstream. This is 11 out of ten on the risk versus reward crappy return.”

View image in full screen Country singer Corb Lund, whose family lives downstream from the area of the proposed coal mine, says the potential negative environmental impacts far outweigh any promises of jobs and economic benefits. Global News

The Alberta Energy Regulator will hold a second day of hearings in Pincher Creek on Wednesday.

This will be followed another hearing scheduled to take place in Calgary on January 14, 2025.

A decision whether to approve or reject Northback’s application is supposed to be made within 90 days of the hearing’s conclusion.