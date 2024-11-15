‘If I have to die in front of a bulldozer’: Opponents rally against exploration for coal mining in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Opponents of Northback Holdings’ application to do some exploratory drilling for coal on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains rallied in front of the company’s offices in downtown Calgary on Friday.

The protesters — about a dozen of them were on hand — are concerned about the impacts a mine in the Grassy Mountain area would have on the environment and the health of the wildlife and people who live in the area.

They point to British Columbia where a recent American study confirmed toxins from coal mining have been found in rivers flowing across the Canada-U.S. border.

“Its going to put Selenium in the water,” said protester Paul Armstrong, “I mean, Selenium. Like if you go over a check in B.C., they spent $1.2 billion trying to fix it. They weren’t successful. It’s still in the water.”

While Health Canada says selenium can be naturally found in the environment, overexposure can lead to a myriad of serious health problems.

“You’ll kill the watershed and everything in it, which includes fish, wildlife, cattle,” said Armstrong who says he enjoys recreating in the area near the proposed drilling site.

The Grassy Mountain project has been previously rejected under federal and provincial environmental laws, but in November 2023, Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean promised Alberta’s Energy Regulator would hold public hearings on the company’s application to do exploratory drilling.

Northback Holdings tells Global News this project would be different from previous mining projects.

“We are a company that wants to hear from the community, we care about the concerns, we also understand there have been legacy mining issues that have contributed to environmental concerns,” said company spokesperson Rina Blacklaws.

“Modern-day mining practices don’t have those same types of issues. We strongly believe that we can meet all stringent environmental regulations that are required for mining here in the province of Alberta,” added Blacklaws.

Some communities in southwest Alberta say the project would also provide the area with a much-needed economic boost.

Blairmore has two public hearings on the project planned for Dec. 3 and 4, 2024 and residents of Crowsnest Pass will vote on the project on Nov. 25.

But the protesters say “the environmental damage will be unrepairable.”

“If you love the mountains and you want the mountains to stay pristine for your children, your grandchildren, great grandchildren for future generations, then you have to say no,” said Armstrong.

“I’m determined to stop this mine — any way — if I have to die in front of a bulldozer.”