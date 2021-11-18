Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Alberta coal policy panel accused of bias, U.S. influence in letters to government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2021 2:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Hundreds gather in Crowsnest Pass in support of coal mining' Hundreds gather in Crowsnest Pass in support of coal mining
Hundreds of people gathered in the Crowsnest Pass in July 2021, looking for answers after the Grassy Mountain Coal Project was denied by a joint review panel. – Jul 23, 2021

A group of Albertans are attacking a panel charged with gathering public opinion on coal mining in the province, saying it’s biased against industry and influenced by United States environmental groups.

Members of Citizens Supportive of Crowsnest Coal have been writing letters to Premier Jason Kenney and Energy Minister Sonya Savage that suggest the panel’s report is likely to be skewed and one-sided.

Read more: Hundreds gather in support of coal mining in the Crowsnest Pass

The letters say panel member Bill Trafford of the Livingstone Landowners Group is an activist long opposed to development.

They add the group is linked to the environmental group Yellowstone To Yukon, which has offices in the U.S. and Canada, and has mobilized those members to oppose mines such as the recently rejected Grassy Mountain project.

Story continues below advertisement

They say they want any advice the panel offers to be balanced by pro-industry perspectives.

Livingstone Landowners spokeswoman Bobbi Lambright says the panel’s membership represents a variety of views, including people who have supported the Grassy Mountain project.

The panel is expected to deliver its report to Savage at the end of December.

Read more: 6-week extension granted for panel to deliver its report on Rockies coal mining

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Coal tagAlberta coal tagCrowsnest Pass tagSonya Savage tagSparwood taggrassy mountain tagCrowsnest tagLivingstone Landowners Group tagAlberta coal panel tagBill Trafford tagCitizens Supportive of Crowsnest Coal tagCrowsnest Coal tagCrowsnest Pass coal mining tagGrassy Mountain project tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers