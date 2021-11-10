Menu

Environment

Coal mining in the Rockies would overall negatively impact Alberta: U of C analysis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 9:23 am
Click to play video: 'Environmentalists: Canada needs to ban thermal coal exports by 2023' Environmentalists: Canada needs to ban thermal coal exports by 2023

An analysis from the University of Calgary concludes that a coal mine on protected land on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains wouldn’t be an overall benefit to Alberta.

A paper from the university’s School of Public Policy says the overall economic, social and environmental impacts of such a development would be negative.

Jennifer Winter, who teaches economics, says she and her colleagues went beyond the usual weighing of wages paid and taxes remitted.

She says her group’s paper, released Wednesday morning, tries to bring non-monetary factors into cost-benefit assessments usually limited to dollars and cents.

Read more: Albertans want overall policy on Rocky Mountain development: coal committee

Winter says the latest information on coal markets suggests such a mine would be marginally profitable and that its job and tax benefits would be small in relation to Alberta’s economy.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a mine would displace ranching and tourism, damage water and wildlife, and create a risk that taxpayers would end up paying for cleanup.

The paper doesn’t refer to any particular coal project, but draws heavily on information presented at the hearings into the Grassy Mountain proposal, which was recently turned down after hearings by provincial and federal regulators.

Read more: Company ‘shocked’ by Ottawa’s decision to block proposed coal mine in southwestern Alberta

— More to come…

© 2021 The Canadian Press
