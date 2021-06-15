Menu

Canada

Study warns Alberta has failed to consider damage to foothills from coal mining

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2021 3:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta ranchers and landowners launch separate studies on coal mining impacts' Alberta ranchers and landowners launch separate studies on coal mining impacts
Two concerned groups are launching their own fact-finding mission to uncover the impacts of coal mining in the Eastern Slopes. This comes as the provincial government announced an independent committee is gathering opinions on coal development in Alberta. As Jill Croteau reports, the research will investigate potential risks to the environment – Apr 1, 2021

A lengthy new report commissioned by landowners near proposed Alberta coal mines concludes mines would create environmental liabilities that exceed their economic benefits.

Read more: Alberta government to change restrictions on foothills coal mining to ease development

Written by respected Alberta environmental consultants, the report says mines would pose a serious threat to both the quality and quantity of downstream water.

It says current methods to remove toxins such as selenium are unproven over long times and large areas.

Click to play video: 'Calgary’s water likely safe following coal policy changes; High River area a concern' Calgary’s water likely safe following coal policy changes; High River area a concern
Calgary’s water likely safe following coal policy changes; High River area a concern – Jan 27, 2021

The report suggests new mines would increase stress on water supplies, especially as southern Alberta grows and climate change alters rain and snow patterns.

It estimates new mines will only be one-quarter reclaimed within 50 years — and those sites aren’t likely to return to what they once were.

Read more: Alberta didn’t consider impact of Rocky Mountain coal mining on tourism: official

The report concludes the government has failed to consider the cascade of environmental effects that coal mining would create, especially in combination with forestry and energy development.

The report, requested by the Livingstone Landowners Group, has been filed with the government’s coal consultation committee.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
