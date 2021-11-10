Menu

Canada

6-week extension granted for panel to deliver its report on Rockies coal mining

By Bob Weber The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 1:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Conservation group concerned about transfer of coal lease applications' Conservation group concerned about transfer of coal lease applications
WATCH (Oct. 7): While the province continues its coal policy review, a conservation group is raising new concerns. They say some coal companies are continuing like operations will be resuming and are worried what that could mean. Jessica Robb has the story – Oct 7, 2021

A panel gathering public input on coal mining in the Alberta Rockies has been given another six weeks to hand in its report.

“Due to the extraordinary volume, breadth and depth of the input provided by Albertans, the coal policy committee requested an extension to the deadline for both their engagement and final reports,” said a statement by provincial Energy Minister Sonya Savage.

“An extension until Dec. 31 has been granted.”

Read more: Albertans want overall policy on Rocky Mountain development: coal committee

The panel said it has received more than 1,000 emailed documents and 170 detailed written submissions, along with associated materials from 67 meetings across the province.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government cancels some coal leases after public outcry' Alberta government cancels some coal leases after public outcry
Alberta government cancels some coal leases after public outcry – Jan 19, 2021

Established in March, the five-member panel was supposed to deliver two reports to Savage on Monday — one summarizing what it heard and another one with recommendations. The summary report was originally expected in October, making Wednesday’s announcement its second delay.

Story continues below advertisement

“The coal policy committee is grateful for the outpouring of interest throughout the engagement process,” said a statement from chairman Ron Wallace. “In fact, we extended the engagement period by two months until the end of September.

“We have requested a deadline extension so that we may better compile, assess and report on the extensive and insightful input submitted.”

Read more: Coal mining in the Rockies would overall negatively impact Alberta: U of C analysis

Wallace has promised that all submissions made to the committee would be publicly released. He has said most are strongly critical of coal development in the foothills and peaks of the Rockies — a much-loved Alberta landscape and the source of much of the province’s drinking water.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government appoints independent committee for coal policy feedback' Alberta government appoints independent committee for coal policy feedback

In her statement Wednesday, Savage said the reports would be reviewed “in detail” before they were released.

Story continues below advertisement

The panel was struck in response to a broad public outcry over proposals for open-pit coal mines in the mountains and foothills.

Alberta has paused further coal exploration lease sales and halted work in the most sensitive landscapes while it develops a new coal policy.

 

Click to play video: 'Mining companies knew about coal policy removal long before Albertans' Mining companies knew about coal policy removal long before Albertans
Mining companies knew about coal policy removal long before Albertans – Feb 3, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
