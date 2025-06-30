SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Wildfire near Chase, B.C., prompts evacuation order for First Nations reserve

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 30, 2025 7:19 pm
1 min read
Wilfire near Chase, B.C. prompts evacuation order for First Nation
WATCH: Fire crews are working to put out a wildfire south of Chase on the side of the Trans Canada Highway. The Neskonlith Indian Band has issued an evacuation order.
A wildfire that ignited Monday afternoon near the Village of Chase on Mount Scatchard has prompted an evacuation order for a local First Nations reserve.

The Neskonlith Indian Band told CFJC News that the fire near the band office on Chief Neskonlith Drive is “spreading rapidly” and they are asking everyone to report to the Adams Lake Conference Centre in Chase.

The size of the fire was estimated to be four hectares around 3:30 p.m., having grown from about half a hectare a couple of hours earlier.

It is currently classified as out of control and is suspected to be caused by humans.

BC Wildfire information officer Taylor Shantz told CFJC that three initial attack crews were en route to the fire as of just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

The Chase Fire Department is also on the scene.

The fire is burning near the Village of Chase.
The fire is burning near the Village of Chase. Chantelle Poirier
The fire is burning near the Village of Chase.
The fire is burning near the Village of Chase. Chantelle Poirier
The fire is burning near the Village of Chase.
The fire is burning near the Village of Chase. Chantelle Poirier

More to come.

