Wildfire near Chase, B.C., prompts evacuation order for First Nations reserve

A wildfire that ignited Monday afternoon near the Village of Chase on Mount Scatchard has prompted an evacuation order for a local First Nations reserve.

The Neskonlith Indian Band told CFJC News that the fire near the band office on Chief Neskonlith Drive is “spreading rapidly” and they are asking everyone to report to the Adams Lake Conference Centre in Chase.

The size of the fire was estimated to be four hectares around 3:30 p.m., having grown from about half a hectare a couple of hours earlier.

It is currently classified as out of control and is suspected to be caused by humans.

BC Wildfire information officer Taylor Shantz told CFJC that three initial attack crews were en route to the fire as of just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

The Chase Fire Department is also on the scene.

View image in full screen The fire is burning near the Village of Chase. Chantelle Poirier

