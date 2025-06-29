Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect charged in alleged carjacking of Victoria mom and kids

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted June 29, 2025 4:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect arrested in alleged carjacking of Victoria mom and kids'
Suspect arrested in alleged carjacking of Victoria mom and kids
Victoria police have arrested a man accused of carjacking a vehicle from a woman and her children on Saturday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man has been arrested and charged after what Victoria police Chief Const. Del Manak described as a “very troubling & dangerous incident” Saturday morning.

In a post on X, Manak said a suspect forced his way into an occupied vehicle, forcibly removing the female driver and yelling at her kids to get out of the car, before driving away.

Stecy Joseph Luc Baulne is accused of motor vehicle theft, flight from police and dangerous driving.
Stecy Joseph Luc Baulne is accused of motor vehicle theft, flight from police and dangerous driving. Victoria police

Stecy Joseph Luc Baulne, who turns 46 this year, is accused of motor vehicle theft, flight from police and dangerous driving.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Victoria Police Department shared a photo on social media of a man it initially described as a “person of interest” in the investigation, after it said the vehicle was stolen at Hillside Avenue and Shelbourne St. around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In an updated post at 6:40 p.m., Manak said the suspect identified earlier as the person of interest, had been arrested by West Shore RCMP. Manak commended Victoria police, Saanich police and RCMP in their efforts to apprehend the suspect.

Baulne remains in custody ahead of a bail hearing.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices