Suspect charged in alleged carjacking of Victoria mom and kids

A man has been arrested and charged after what Victoria police Chief Const. Del Manak described as a “very troubling & dangerous incident” Saturday morning.
In a post on X, Manak said a suspect forced his way into an occupied vehicle, forcibly removing the female driver and yelling at her kids to get out of the car, before driving away.
Stecy Joseph Luc Baulne, who turns 46 this year, is accused of motor vehicle theft, flight from police and dangerous driving.
The Victoria Police Department shared a photo on social media of a man it initially described as a “person of interest” in the investigation, after it said the vehicle was stolen at Hillside Avenue and Shelbourne St. around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
In an updated post at 6:40 p.m., Manak said the suspect identified earlier as the person of interest, had been arrested by West Shore RCMP. Manak commended Victoria police, Saanich police and RCMP in their efforts to apprehend the suspect.
Baulne remains in custody ahead of a bail hearing.
