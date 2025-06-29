2 teens in critical condition after being electrocuted in abandoned Montreal building

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are in critical condition after tampering with an electric circuit breaker in a vacant building in Montreal.

Montreal Police say they were called to the building on Faillon Street, near Drolet Street in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough, around 5:20 p.m. Saturday following the sounds of an explosion.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The two young men were found badly hurt and taken to hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old-girl and a 19-year-old man were unhurt and were arrested at the scene for break and enter.

Police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils says the teens allegedly broke into the building intending to steal things inside.

The two suspects who weren’t hurt were released from custody on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

– With files from the Canadian Press