Crime

2 teens in critical condition after being electrocuted in abandoned Montreal building

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted June 29, 2025 12:22 pm
1 min read
An SPVM police vehicle is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An SPVM police vehicle is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are in critical condition after tampering with an electric circuit breaker in a vacant building in Montreal.

Montreal Police say they were called to the building on Faillon Street, near Drolet Street in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough, around 5:20 p.m. Saturday following the sounds of an explosion.

Get daily National news

The two young men were found badly hurt and taken to hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old-girl and a 19-year-old man were unhurt and were arrested at the scene for break and enter.

Police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils says the teens allegedly broke into the building intending to steal things inside.

The two suspects who weren’t hurt were released from custody on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

– With files from the Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

