Recipe: Simple miso marinade for halibut

Simple Miso marinade
1 cup miso
1 cup soy
1 cup sugar
1 cup lime juice (fresh preferred)
30 ml Sake (optional)
Blend until smooth, pour into an 8X8 glass baking pan
Place your fish skin side up, and marinate for 2-4 hours
You can marinate for up to 24 hours, which depends on how flavorful you want it
Get daily National news
Make sure to move the fish around to ensure the Halibut is completely marinated
This recipe can easily be made in half, or make the full one and store in your refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Preheat oven to 400°F or turn your BBQ on high
Remove the Halibut from the marinade and remove any excess marinade from the fish.
For the oven, place the skin skin side down on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet
Bake in the oven until fully cooked through, approximately 10-13 minutes depending on the size and thickness of your cut of fish
For the BBQ, remove from the marinade and remove any excess marinade from the fish.
Place skin side down on a large Cedar Plank. Make sure to have a spray bottle handy to spray the plank should it start to catch fire
Cook with the lid down for 10 – 13 minutes or until fully cooked, make sure to check halfway through to ensure it’s not on fire. If it does catch fire, don’t worry. This will help create another layer of flavor from the smoke of the Cedar plank.
I like to use two pairs of tongs to remove the plank from the grill, placingit onto a half-size baking sheet that fits the cedar plank
Comments