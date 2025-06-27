Workers at CN Tower could strike ahead of Canada Day: union

The union representing workers at Toronto’s CN Tower says it has “reached a standstill” with the tourist attraction, with a strike or lockout possible on Canada Day.
There are roughly 250 full-time and part-time unionized workers at the CN Tower, which is owned by the Canada Lands Company.
They work as hosts, wait staff, bartenders and other restaurant-related jobs.
The union uniform said they are at odds over pension improvements, wages and scheduling concerns.
“We’ve hit an impasse and time is running out,” Shan Ramanathan, president of Unifor Local 4271 said in a statement. “Our members want a fair deal. We’re ready to bargain, but the company needs to return to the table with a serious commitment to reaching an agreement.”
The deadline to reach an agreement to avoid either a strike or a lockout is June 30 at midnight, according to the union.
Global News contacted the CN Tower’s representatives for comment.
