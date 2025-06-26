B.C. dog at centre of court case that lawyer calls ‘outrageous’

Send this page to someone via email

A dog attack in Langley, B.C., is being fought in court with the dog’s owners denying they are responsible for the victim’s injuries.

“He is just the most loving, cuddling, gentle giant, honestly,” owner Amardeep Haer told Global News.

Her dog, Enzo, was part of the family, even getting his own birthday parties.

However, last year, Enzo was in the backyard with another dog who lives in the home when a contractor showed up unexpectedly.

“We fully saw our other dog latched on to the arm of the man, opposed to Enzo,” Haer said.

The man’s puncture wounds needed medical treatment.

But when the Township of Langley’s animal control people showed up a couple of months later, it was Enzo they came for, not the dog they say did the biting.

Haer said they told the animal control officers but they did not pay any attention.

Enzo has now been held at the Langley Animal Protection Society for more than a year, as the Township of Langley is seeking legal authority to put him down.

“I have absolutely no idea why they decided to take the wrong dog,” animal law lawyer, Rebeka Breder, told Global News.

She said this case is one of the most outrageous cases she has ever seen and the mistaken identity, combined with the way Enzo was seized, compelled Breder to challenge the Township under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“When they leave their beloved family pet at home… in the privacy of their home… they should expect their dog will remain safe and protected from unreasonable search and seizure,” she said.

The Township of Langley confirmed its intention to have Enzo put down, but declined to comment further as the matter is before the courts.

“We just really want him to come home… because he didn’t do anything wrong,” Haer said.