Ontario plans to move GO train station to new community at Woodbine Racetrack

The Ford government has announced it plans to relocate a GO Transit station in Toronto to accommodate an ambitious new housing plan for the Woodbine Racetrack.

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced plans for the new GO train station in Etobicoke and a funding agreement with the group that runs the racetrack.

“The investments we are making in Woodbine GO and in two-way, all-day GO service across the province will keep workers on the job in the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty and will help commuters get around faster and more conveniently in one of Ontario’s fastest growing regions,” Ford said in a statement.

To accommodate the new Woodbine GO Station, Metrolinx will close the nearby Etobicoke North GO Station, which the province said “lacks the capacity” to handle new growth. It will be located on a section of the Kitchener GO train line, which the province owns entirely, allowing for more frequent service.

Once completed, the province said it will connect Woodbine Racetrack to Union Station, Kitchener and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The Woodbine Entertainment Group will contribute up to $170 million to the cost of constructing the new station.