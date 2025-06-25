Menu

Crime

MMA fighter who crashed into Aldergrove building avoids jail time

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 25, 2025 9:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man charged in bizarre crash into Aldergrove community policing building'
Man charged in bizarre crash into Aldergrove community policing building
RELATED: Kultar Singh Gill has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm. Global News has learned that Gill is a Mixed Martial Arts fighter known as Black Mamba. Aaron McArthur has the latest – Oct 31, 2023
An Abbotsford, B.C., MMA fighter who crashed a car into a community policing centre in Aldergrove two years ago won’t serve any additional time behind bars.

Kultar Singh Gill pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm on Wednesday.

He was handed a conditional sentence — to be served in the community — of two years less a day, which was reduced to 544 days after credit for time served.

Gill is listed as the head coach of the Mamba MMA Gym in Abbotsford, where he is described as fighting under the name “Black Mamba.”

Video of the incident appears to show a woman being dragged as she hangs on to the open driver side door of a damaged black car, with a man behind the wheel.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle drives over a traffic median before crashing into the Aldergrove Community Police Station.

Gill’s sentence also includes a year of probation after his conditional sentence expires, along with a 10-year firearms prohibition and a $200 victim surcharge.

