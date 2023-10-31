Menu

Crime

MMA fighter charged in police incident in Aldergrove

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 9:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Man charged in bizarre crash into Aldergrove community policing building'
Man charged in bizarre crash into Aldergrove community policing building
Kultar Singh Gill has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm. Global News has learned that Gill is a Mixed Martial Arts fighter known as Black Mamba. Aaron McArthur has the latest.
A man is facing charges in relation to a disturbing incident in Aldergrove, B.C., Sunday night.

An out-of-control car plowed into the Aldergrove Community Police Station and witnesses told Global News a woman was being dragged from the driver’s side.

Kultar Singh Gill has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Court records indicate the man is being held in custody until his bail hearing on Nov. 2.

Gill’s neighbours confirmed to Global News that RCMP investigators were at the home on Monday and identified Gill from his photo as a Mixed Martial Arts fighter.

Gill is listed as the head coach of the Mamba MMA Gym in Abbotsford. A sign on the front door says that classes are cancelled until further notice.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after suspected impaired driver crashes into Aldergrove community policing building'
Police investigating after suspected impaired driver crashes into Aldergrove community policing building
Trending Now

Katrina Lapierre was on her way home with her child Sunday night when she noticed a car driving in the wrong direction. 

“It had front-end damage and they were driving with the driver’s door open,” she told Global News on Monday.

“So I did a U-turn where it was safe and then proceeded to be like, ‘I’ll follow them and call 911.’ And then as I was waiting to get back on the Fraser Highway, they came around the corner and I thought they were going to hit all the vehicles that were sitting there. But he abruptly turned and went straight into the community policing station,” she added.

“But he was dragging somebody. ”

Lapierre said it was very disturbing to see what happened.

