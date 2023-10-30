Car crashes into Aldergrove policing office, man arrested for impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after a car in which she was a passenger crashed into the Aldergrove Community Policing Station Sunday night.

Langley, B.C., RCMP said officers were called just before 8:30 p.m. to the building at 26970 Fraser Hwy. and when they arrived several witnesses were helping the woman and giving her first aid.

Those witnesses told the officers the driver took off on foot. RCMP confirmed he was found a short distance away and arrested for impaired driving.

He has been taken to the Langley Detachment and remains in custody.

Police have not revealed the relationship between the man and the woman.

According to the witnesses at the scene, police said the incident may have begun farther east on Fraser Highway.

Fraser Highway between 268 Street and 276 Street will remain closed, likely until early Monday afternoon.

Police are requesting anyone who may have dashcam, cellphone or surveillance video relating to this incident or anyone who witnessed the collision or driving prior to it, or has information about the incident contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200.