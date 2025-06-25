Arrest warrant issued for Edmonton teacher wanted on child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Edmonton teacher wanted in connection with a criminal online child sexual exploitation investigation, and police say they believe he has fled the country.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) said its internet child exploitation (ICE) unit has charged Jimmy Buena with making, accessing, possessing and transmitting child pornography.

Police said Buena taught at St. Oscar Romero Catholic High School in west Edmonton.

ALERT said police officers went to the school on Tuesday with the hope of arresting the teacher but he was not there.

Staff Sgt. Alison Church, who works with ALERT’s ICE unit, said “it’s very important to note that at this point in the investigation there is no information to indicate that this impacted or involved any students at the school.”

Church said, however, that the investigation is ongoing and she realizes students or families will feel impacts, even if they are not the victims of crimes themselves. She added that while Buena has yet to be found, investigators believe he may have fled to the Philippines.

In a statement issued to Global News, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Catholic School Division said Buena was last at the school on June 19 and the school division learned about the investigation on Tuesday.

“We are aware that charges have been laid against a staff member,” the ECSD statement read. “This individual is no longer working at the school, will not be back in September and has been removed from any role within Edmonton Catholic Schools.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our first priority, and we are fully co-operating with police. Our priority right now is to ensure that our school community has the support and resources it needs during this time. Given the ongoing investigation, we are unable to share further details.”

Talking to kids about social media safety

Nikki Hawkey is the manager of investigative supports at the Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, which offers services to children and youth who have been impacted by abuse.

She said that when a teacher is accused of such crimes, it has an impact on a lot of people.

“I think it’s something that is definitely hard to hear for a lot of parents obviously and kids,” Hawkey said. “Those are trusted adults and you want to be able to send your kid to a safe space.”

Hawkey suggested that parents continue to “keep an eye on your kids.”

“Have open communication about what’s going on at school,” she explained, adding that it is crucial that if a young person suffers abuse, they need to be told that it’s not their fault.

“(Tell them) that they didn’t do anything wrong, and they’re not going to be in trouble for reporting that kind of stuff.”

Speaking broadly about online platforms being used as tools in the exploitation of young children, Church noted “media or technology is a big part of our lives (and) our kids’ lives, and these offenders know that.”

Church said parents need to discuss online safety with their children throughout their childhood and adolescence.

“That conversation with your kids, regardless of their age, it’s not a one and done,” she said. “It is a constant conversation that evolves as their use of technology evolves.

“The internet’s always updating. There’s always something new out there.”

–with files from Global News’ Jaclyn Kucey and Kendra Slugoski