Canada

Nova Scotia pet owner shares story after her dog dies suffocating on a chip bag

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. pet owner shares story after dog dies by suffocating on a chip bag'
N.S. pet owner shares story after dog dies by suffocating on a chip bag
A Nova Scotia woman is raising her voice to help others following the recent death of her beloved pet. Her dog died after suffocating on a chip bag, and she hopes sharing the story will help other pet owners. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.
A Nova Scotia woman is sharing her story after the death of her beloved pet, Lexie, in hopes it helps other pet owners.

Deborah Lewis says she knew the moment she arrived home from vacation last week that something was wrong.

“She wasn’t there to greet me, which was a little unusual, and then I came up the stairs and she wasn’t in her chair, which was her favourite spot,” recalled Lewis.

“I was a little worried at that point.”

She found Lexie in the dining room with a chip bag suctioned to her head. Lewis, who is a veterinary technician, says she knew it was too late to help her dog.

“(The chip bag) was on the counter, and my family had thought it was far enough away, out of her reach,” said Lewis. “It wasn’t uncommon for us to leave things at the back of the counter, and she wouldn’t get them.”

She warns the tragedy could happen to other pets, including dogs and cats, because the bag’s strong material can create a vacuum-like seal around their necks.

Veterinarian Ainsley Davidson-Rowe is a colleague of Lewis’s and knew Lexie well. She says Lexie’s case wasn’t the first time she’s seen pet suffocation.

“If you know you have a dog who gets into trouble when you’re not home, sometimes it’s safer to keep them crated when you’re not home or to keep them in a contained area,” said Davidson-Rowe.

“Even if you don’t have pets, it will save wildlife. Just a simple cut along the bottom off the bag. You could even take it one step further and cut it up the side too.”

The pair is also urging companies to add warning labels to snack bags. Through these prevention steps, Lewis hopes Lexie’s legacy lives on.

“Her story has reached so many people already, and just knowing they’ve been able to get a glimpse into the dog that she was means so much,” said Lewis.

Click to play video: 'NS SPCA campaign highlights summer pet safety concerns'
NS SPCA campaign highlights summer pet safety concerns
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

