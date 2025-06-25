Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

72 sick after eating salami linked to salmonella outbreak: PHAC

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2025 10:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Some salami products recalled due to possible salmonella'
Health Matters: Some salami products recalled due to possible salmonella
Some Rea and Bona brand salami products are being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as it investigates a salmonella outbreak. The salami products were sold in mild, genoa sweet and genoa hot varieties in Ontario, Manitoba, and Alberta. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for June 11, 2025. – Jun 11, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Officials say 72 people, mostly in Alberta, have fallen ill after eating salami recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Public Health Agency of Canada released an updated notice Wednesday on an outbreak of salmonella infections linked to Rea brand Genoa Salami Sweet, Rea brand Genoa Salami Hot and Bona brand Mild Genova Salami.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled the products in Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba on June 10.

Of those infected, 57 were in Alberta, 14 in Ontario and one in Manitoba. Seven people have been hospitalized since the recall was issued.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The federal health agency said most people fell ill between mid-April and mid-June after eating salami in prepared sandwiches or bought from deli counters.

The Public Health Agency of Canada issued an updated notice Wednesday about illnesses linked to Rea brand Genoa Salami Sweet, Rea brand Genoa Salami Hot and Bona brand Mild Genova Salami. Labels from the products are seen in this June 10, 2025, composite of handout images. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency) View image in full screen
The Public Health Agency of Canada issued an updated notice Wednesday about illnesses linked to Rea brand Genoa Salami Sweet, Rea brand Genoa Salami Hot and Bona brand Mild Genova Salami. Labels from the products are seen in this June 10, 2025, composite of handout images. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency). Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Trending Now

They recommend checking for the following product codes: 5035 226, 5049 226, 5020 228, 5035 228 and 5035 226.

Story continues below advertisement

Salmonella is a food-borne bacterial illness that can spread several days or weeks after a person is infected, even if they don’t have symptoms.

It can result in severe and potentially deadly infections, particularly for children, pregnant people, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, cramps and diarrhea.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices