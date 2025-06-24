Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Brady Oliveira to miss 2nd straight game, Nic Demski questionable

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted June 24, 2025 8:39 pm
2 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Brady Oliveira (20) runs for the first down during first half CFL action against the BC Lions in Winnipeg Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Brady Oliveira (20) runs for the first down during first half CFL action against the BC Lions in Winnipeg Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without the CFL’s most outstanding player for a second straight game, while one of their top receivers is questionable to play against the still-winless Edmonton Elks on Thursday.

Running back Brady Oliveira missed Tuesday’s practice and has already been ruled out for the week four matchup with a shoulder injury. Receiver Nic Demski also sat out of Tuesday’s session and is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Demski had his leg rolled in the fourth quarter of their win over the BC Lions.

Long snapper Mike Benson (hip) and running back Peyton Logan (thigh) also won’t play this week.

The Bombers have a short turnaround with only five days between games, so it was their only full practice to prepare for the Elks.

Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson was back on the practice field after being ejected from their last game for taking two objectionable conduct penalties. The first penalty flag was for trash talking the Lions sideline, and the second was for what he called a head-butt that wasn’t shown on the broadcast.

Story continues below advertisement

It set off a scrum in the fourth quarter with an official even getting hit as the BC Lions Kory Woodruff was also kicked out.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jefferson said it’s the first time in his career he’s been ejected.

“It won’t happen again,” Jefferson said. “I got in trouble by my little girls and yeah I heard it from coach (Mike) O’Shea. We had a conversation. It’s not my character. It’s never been in me to to get ejected from a game, right?

“I’ve always been the guy trying to keep my guys level-headed and things like that. But BC Place, things can happen, so, it is what it is.

“Coach O’Shea was a little bit more direct with his approach. Just telling me that wasn’t me, that’s not what we do here, don’t let it happen again, those type of things.”

Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson Interview – June 24'
RAW: Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson Interview – June 24
Trending Now

Jefferson said he was in trouble with his head coach, his daughters, wife, mom, and even grandma for getting booted out.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s completely unlike Willie,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea. “What am I gonna do?”

Kickoff on Thursday is at 7:30 p.m. at Princess Auto Stadium.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – June 24'
RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – June 24
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices