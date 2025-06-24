Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Brady Oliveira to miss 2nd straight game, Nic Demski questionable

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without the CFL’s most outstanding player for a second straight game, while one of their top receivers is questionable to play against the still-winless Edmonton Elks on Thursday.

Running back Brady Oliveira missed Tuesday’s practice and has already been ruled out for the week four matchup with a shoulder injury. Receiver Nic Demski also sat out of Tuesday’s session and is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Demski had his leg rolled in the fourth quarter of their win over the BC Lions.

Long snapper Mike Benson (hip) and running back Peyton Logan (thigh) also won’t play this week.

The Bombers have a short turnaround with only five days between games, so it was their only full practice to prepare for the Elks.

Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson was back on the practice field after being ejected from their last game for taking two objectionable conduct penalties. The first penalty flag was for trash talking the Lions sideline, and the second was for what he called a head-butt that wasn’t shown on the broadcast.

It set off a scrum in the fourth quarter with an official even getting hit as the BC Lions Kory Woodruff was also kicked out.

Jefferson said it’s the first time in his career he’s been ejected.

“It won’t happen again,” Jefferson said. “I got in trouble by my little girls and yeah I heard it from coach (Mike) O’Shea. We had a conversation. It’s not my character. It’s never been in me to to get ejected from a game, right?

“I’ve always been the guy trying to keep my guys level-headed and things like that. But BC Place, things can happen, so, it is what it is.

“Coach O’Shea was a little bit more direct with his approach. Just telling me that wasn’t me, that’s not what we do here, don’t let it happen again, those type of things.”

5:04 RAW: Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson Interview – June 24

Jefferson said he was in trouble with his head coach, his daughters, wife, mom, and even grandma for getting booted out.

“That’s completely unlike Willie,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea. “What am I gonna do?”

Kickoff on Thursday is at 7:30 p.m. at Princess Auto Stadium.