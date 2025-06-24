Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Family of Halifax shooting victim breathes sign of relief following sentencing

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted June 24, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Second man charged in murder of Anthony Johnson is sentenced'
Second man charged in murder of Anthony Johnson is sentenced
A second man charged in the murder of Anthony Johnson in 2020 has been sentenced. More than five years after his murder, members of Johnson’s family finally had a chance to tell Shondell James Ogden how the loss of a son, partner and loving father still resonates. As Ella MacDonald reports, Anthony’s mother says this is the closure she needs to move on with her life.
For more than five years, Myra Johnson has been waiting for this day.

Two men charged with first-degree murder in the death of her son, Anthony Johnson, have been sentenced — and now with both behind bars, she says her family can finally begin to heal.

“Justice’s been served for Anthony,” Johnson said Monday at the Supreme Courthouse on Mellor Avenue.

Anthony and his daughter Keona. View image in full screen
Anthony and his daughter Keona. Myra Johnson / Submitted

Anthony was shot in a drive-by shooting just before midnight on Jan. 26, 2020, at the intersection of Chisholm and Connaught avenues in Halifax.

He spent nearly two weeks in a coma, before eventually passing away in hospital.

Two men — Shondell James Ogden and Justin Gregory Miller — were charged with first-degree murder in his death, respectively.

Miller went to trial first, in 2023, and was found guilty, receiving life in prison, with no chance of parole for 25 years.

“Miller’s trial was a bit easier to deal with because he was… the mastermind, and the other one there, he did the shooting,” Myra said. “So, I felt pretty confident, I knew he was going to be found guilty.”

Back in March, Ogden was also convicted on his murder charges, and on Monday, Justice Denise Boudreau handed him a life sentence as well.

Trending Now

In her address, she said, “It’s clear, Mr. Ogden, that you have chosen, at many times in your life, a life of violence,” adding,

“You’ve now taken a life. You’ve heard the victim impact statements this afternoon, and I’m sure you heard the pain in the voices of the people who have spoken today. You have taken someone’s son; you have taken someone’s father…”

“This is where your life choices have brought you, Mr. Ogden. I can only hope, I suppose, that you will spend some time reflecting on your life and your life choices and come to the realization of what you’ve done to this family.”

Myra says this sentence will finally give her family peace.

“I was hoping he would have said something, said why or shown some remorse but he didn’t – and it’s okay,” Myra said. “We can now move forward and move on, and my granddaughter can get some healing from this. So, I’m happy with the justice we received today.”

Watch the video above for the full story.

