30 homes remain evacuated with wildfire in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S. being held

Nova Scotia officials says a wildfire near Musquodoboit Harbour is being held at about 0.3 square kilometres in size.
A spokesperson with the Halifax Regional Municipality says about 30 homes near Ostrea Lake remain evacuated.
RCMP began helping people leave their homes Sunday afternoon after issuing a statement about the wildfire.
Adèle Poirier, with the Department of Natural Resources, says there are 20 firefighters on the scene, about 45 kilometres east of downtown Halifax.
Poirier says the department’s helicopter is also ready to assist if needed.
Officials say the fire did not grow overnight and Sunday night’s rainy weather helped firefighters battle the blaze.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2025.
