The Bank of Canada says these are the 3 warning signs for mortgage default

A recently released Bank of Canada report states that there are “three key patterns” to Canadians’ path to mortgage delinquency.

It comes as national mortgage debt continues to increase and as the cost of living continues to bite into consumer bank accounts.

As of November 2025, the report states that outstanding residential mortgage debt in Canada reached approximately $2.4 trillion, equivalent to nearly 73 per cent of national gross domestic product and representing about 74 per cent of total household debt.

This is an increase from the $2.3 trillion in July 2024, according to Statistics Canada.

The report gathered its information from TransUnion Canada borrower credit data representing roughly 80 per cent of all household mortgages in Canada from 2015 to 2024.

What are the patterns?

The first pattern the Bank of Canada delves into is how “about two years before becoming delinquent on their mortgage, households begin to rely more heavily on consumer credit, such as credit cards and lines of credit.”

Scott Nazareth, a second-level mortgage agent at Mortgages.ca, broke down where credit utilization can become an issue.

“Typically, credit reporting agencies will recommend that your credit utilization does not exceed 33 per cent of the limit. Once you hit the 40-50 per cent threshold, that’s typically where the warning signs start,” he said.

In comparison to non‑delinquent cohorts, this remained stable over the same period, stating that “there is a noticeable difference in credit utilization levels between households that will default and those that remain current on their mortgage payments.”

Credit card delinquency rates were found to be up by 20 per cent, while the “credit utilization rate rises by six percentage points on average as the mortgage delinquency event nears.”

“If you’re not paying off those balances and you’re running a balance, that’s typically the first sign that there is some financial stress,” said Nazareth.

Jeremy Legg, a mortgage agent with BRX Mortgage, cites this pattern as one that can quickly worsen.

“If you miss one payment, especially if you miss two or three payments, even if they are over the course of a year, it really shows the pattern of a downward spiral.”

“You may miss one payment, and you start to miss a couple more, and it really spikes at six months out, and that was really surprising to me,” he said.

“It’s basically like you enter into a crisis in that last half of a year.”

The Bank of Canada cites another pattern as “about one to two years before mortgage delinquency, delinquency rates on non‑mortgage credit products begin to increase.”

It was also found that credit card delinquency rates began increasing the earliest, which was followed by other credit products such as auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOC), lines of credit and instalment loans.

“The upward trend in both non‑mortgage delinquency and credit utilization rates intensifies as mortgage delinquency approaches.”

In addition, the report also states that mortgage borrowers “typically hold multiple forms of credit,” as approximately 90 per cent “have at least one credit card and more than one‑third hold auto loans or unsecured lines of credit.”

“We start looking at missed payments as the second warning sign of despair or financial stress, and that could be one to two missed payments across different cards,” said Nazareth.

“What that will also result in is a decline in options for consolidating debt because once you start missing payments, your credit score will decline.”

The last pattern the study highlights is how “about six months before mortgage delinquency, both the pace of non‑mortgage delinquencies and the growth in credit‑utilization rates pick up sharply.”

“In the final six months before a mortgage delinquency, you’ll usually start seeing many more missed payments and a higher utilization above the 40-50 per cent, maybe close to maxing out the cards, at which point is close to the feeling of drowning or sinking,” said Nazareth.

Legg also stated that “the whole report shows that this is why banks take credit scores seriously.”

“The biggest takeaways are that as soon as you start relying on credit for things like groceries or relying on credit for your mortgage, that’s the sign to talk to a financial advisor or a mortgage agent,” he said.

Almost half (46 per cent) of Canadians have seen an increase in their debt over the last year, as more than half of those who said their debt has increased (52 per cent) said they lost sleep over debt in 2025, while 34 per cent said it has made them physically ill.

In Canada, auto loan delinquency rates for younger drivers rose by 30 per cent on auto loans, compared to the overall rate, which saw an increase of 15.3 per cent.

It is a similar story in the U.S., as the Federal Reserve Board states that “30-day-plus delinquencies on credit card balances have risen steadily since late 2025, crossing levels last seen before the pandemic stimulus era.”

Higher minimum payments and interest rates are also above 20 per cent for many cardholders.