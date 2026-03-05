Menu

Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Alberta’s premier consulting on scrapping clock changes, prefers more light at night

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2026 4:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta mulls ditching clock changes as B.C. moves to permanent daylight saving time'
Alberta mulls ditching clock changes as B.C. moves to permanent daylight saving time
B.C. will soon join Saskatchewan and Yukon by ditching twice-a-year time changes. Heather Yourex-West explains why B.C. is moving to permanent daylight saving time, how Alberta is now considering following suit, and whether any other provinces want to end the practice too.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will consult on doing away with twice-a-year clock changes.

And she says if a switch is made, she would prefer going to permanent daylight time.

Smith says she believes if you asked people if they want to stop changing their clocks, the question would likely get overwhelming support.

Story continues below advertisement

Her comments come as British Columbians prepare to spring their timepieces forward this Sunday for one final time as that province adopts year-round daylight time.

Smith has said with Saskatchewan’s use of year-round central standard time, B.C.’s shift raises questions about whether Alberta should aim for consistency across the western provinces.

Almost five years ago, a referendum question was put to Albertans to keep daylight time year-round, but it failed by the narrowest of margins — 50.2 per cent to 49.8 per cent.

Smith says she likes more sunlight at night and believes most others do, too.

“So going to standard 12 months of the year would be a big adjustment for people,” she said at an unrelated announcement in Cochrane Thursday.

Alberta has been on daylight time since 1971, which begins this Sunday when clocks “spring ahead” at 2 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Should Albertans follow B.C.’s lead and stop doing a time change?'
Should Albertans follow B.C.’s lead and stop doing a time change?
© 2026 The Canadian Press

