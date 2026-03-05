Alberta’s premier consulting on scrapping clock changes, prefers more light at night

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will consult on doing away with twice-a-year clock changes.

And she says if a switch is made, she would prefer going to permanent daylight time.

Smith says she believes if you asked people if they want to stop changing their clocks, the question would likely get overwhelming support.

Premier Danielle Smith says she prefers more sunlight at night and that moving to standard time would be a big adjustment. Adds that she will be doing consultation to see if the time is now to make a change. pic.twitter.com/gyenlxkyYC — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) March 5, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

Her comments come as British Columbians prepare to spring their timepieces forward this Sunday for one final time as that province adopts year-round daylight time.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Smith has said with Saskatchewan’s use of year-round central standard time, B.C.’s shift raises questions about whether Alberta should aim for consistency across the western provinces.

Almost five years ago, a referendum question was put to Albertans to keep daylight time year-round, but it failed by the narrowest of margins — 50.2 per cent to 49.8 per cent.

Smith says she likes more sunlight at night and believes most others do, too.

“So going to standard 12 months of the year would be a big adjustment for people,” she said at an unrelated announcement in Cochrane Thursday.

Alberta has been on daylight time since 1971, which begins this Sunday when clocks “spring ahead” at 2 a.m.