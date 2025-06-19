Convicted North Vancouver groper back in custody on new charges

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento is back in custody.

His extensive criminal past includes receiving a six-month conditional sentence with house arrest in 2022 after being found guilty of groping a woman on a North Vancouver trail.

Then, in 2024, there was an incident in Burnaby, on Royal Oak Avenue near Deer Lake Parkway, where he was arrested at gunpoint.

Sacramento later pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous driving and flight from police.

2:02 North Shore trail groper sentenced

Now he has been arrested on two assault charges, two criminal harassment charges and five counts of breaching conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

“We spent several weeks attempting to locate him, investigating his whereabouts and ultimately tracking him down,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“When it came time to arrest him, the individual did attempt to flee. We did deploy a canine unit to track him and ultimately make that arrest.”

Sacramento is due to make his next court appearance on June 23. He remains in custody, for now.