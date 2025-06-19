Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Convicted North Vancouver groper back in custody on new charges

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 8:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man guilty in high-profile sexual assault case back behind bars'
Man guilty in high-profile sexual assault case back behind bars
Global News has learned Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento, found guilty in two prior high-profile incidents, has been arrested on multiple warrants. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento is back in custody.

His extensive criminal past includes receiving a six-month conditional sentence with house arrest in 2022 after being found guilty of groping a woman on a North Vancouver trail.

Then, in 2024, there was an incident in Burnaby, on Royal Oak Avenue near Deer Lake Parkway, where he was arrested at gunpoint.

Sacramento later pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous driving and flight from police.

Click to play video: 'North Shore trail groper sentenced'
North Shore trail groper sentenced
Trending Now

Now he has been arrested on two assault charges, two criminal harassment charges and five counts of breaching conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

“We spent several weeks attempting to locate him, investigating his whereabouts and ultimately tracking him down,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“When it came time to arrest him, the individual did attempt to flee. We did deploy a canine unit to track him and ultimately make that arrest.”

Sacramento is due to make his next court appearance on June 23. He remains in custody, for now.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices